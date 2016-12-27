Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2016) - Elliot Goldstein, President and CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences (TSX: PMN) shares this company's objective of looking for treatments and cures for Alzheimer's disease.





ProMIS Neurosciences is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Jan 9-22, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

The mission of ProMIS Neurosciences is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and ALS. http://promisneurosciences.com/

