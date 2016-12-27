The global automotive soft-close door market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161227005187/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive soft-close door market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this research report, Technavio covers the outlook and growth prospects of the globalautomotive soft-close doormarketfor 2017-2021. The report includes a detailed discussion on the major drivers influencing the market growth and the challenges faced by vendors in the market. It also examines the notable trends that are emerging in the market and their impact on the current and future market dynamics.

"An increase in safety awareness has resulted in the installation of soft-close door systems equipped with sensors that can detect an obstruction between the door and the vehicle frame, thereby preventing any incidents involving body parts like fingers. The system is calibrated to detect any obstruction through its sensorsand release the door in case of an obstruction," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

Technavio's automotiveresearch analysts segment the global automotive soft-close door market into the following regions:

EMEA

APAC

Americas

In 2016, with a market share of close to 46%, EMEA emerged as the market leader in the global automotive soft-close door market, followed by APAC with over 36% and the Americas with close to 18%.

EMEA: largest market for automotive soft-close doors

The automotive soft-close door market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%. The adoption of soft-close door system is more in luxury and premium cars that account for a significant market share in developed economies such as Europe. However, the cost of these systems is expected to decrease owing to the advances in technology and economies of scale, leading to their adoption in non-luxury vehicles.

Europe dominates the market due to the rising sales of luxury and premium cars. Most of the luxury car manufacturers, including BMW and Audi that offer this feature as a standard fitment in flagship models are based in Europe.

The increase in the production of automobiles in the MEA is also expected to contribute to the automotive soft-close door market during the forecast period. Iran, Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria are witnessing optimum development in terms of the production of automobiles as many automakers are trying to establish their manufacturing units in these regions. For instance, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Toyota have their manufacturing units in South Africa.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55336

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

APAC: India expected to emerge as a strong market during the forecast period

The automotive soft-close door market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9%, mainly led by China, Japan, and India. Many luxury car manufacturers such as BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes have developed a strategy of downsizing cars, thereby making them affordable for the masses in developing economies. India, China, and Japan are the major emerging markets in this region because of the growing demand for luxury cars.

India, considered as the challenger to China, has upper middle-class individuals who are expected to graduate to the levels of affluence and consider buying luxury vehiclesequipped with automotive soft-close doors in the coming years.

Americas: the US is the largest automotive market in North America

The increase in the demand for safety features is driving the automotive soft-close door market in the Americas. The US, Canada, and Brazil are the prominent regions in the market. The US is the largest automotive market in North America and one of the largest in terms of volume globally.

"Canada is termed as the luxury utility nation by Canadians and international luxury vehicle manufacturers. Almost all the growth in the Canadian luxury market since 2005 has been in the utility vehicles space," says Siddharth.

A decade of economic growth in Brazil has improved the financial situation of all the social classes in the country. This is now an important driver for the economy of Brazil. Therefore, the sales of luxury goods such as cars and bikes from some of the premium segment manufacturers such as Mercedes, BMW, and Audi are also on the rise, which augurs well for the growth of the soft-close door market.

The top vendors in the global automotive soft-close door market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Brose

Continental

Johnson Electric

Kiekert

U-Shin

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Traffic Sign Recognition System Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Advanced Emergency Braking System Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automotive manufacturing automotive services, and powertrain. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161227005187/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com