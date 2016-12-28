

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent, although it was down from the 2.5 percent spike in October.



On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 1.7 percent - also beating expectations for 0.8 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers were down 0.3 percent on year, beating forecasts for a fall of 0.5 percent after sliding 1.0 percent a month earlier.



