Picosun Sweeps Through China With Over 20 New Customers

Picosun Oy, the leading supplier of advanced industrial ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) solutions, reports winning more than 20 new customers in China for its ALD systems since December 2015.

Amongst these customers are many of China's leading companies in LEDs, III-V semiconductors, and new energy. Thanks to the high technical level of PICOSUN' ALD equipment and the excellent customer support, Picosun has become the supplier of choice for ALD technology in China.

Chinese semiconductor manufacturing and the number of planned fabs in the country are booming, making China the new key market for semiconductor processing equipment. This is the most excellent news considering Picosun's prominent position as the advanced ALD solutions provider. Collaboration with the leading Chinese research institutes is further supporting Picosun's sprint in the market.

"We are extremely happy with the development of our ALD business in China. Our achievements are based on solid ALD knowhow, high-level support and proprietary designs, which give the best value for our Chinese customers and ensure our steady progress in the Chinese market. We are committed to our customer satisfaction by providing the newest and the best ALD solutions and systems in the market," states Mr. Xiaopeng Wu, CEO of Picosun China.

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD thin film coating technology to enable the industrial leap into the future, with turn-key production solutions and unmatched expertise in the field. Today, PICOSUN' ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous major industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and a world-wide sales and support network. For more information visit http://www.picosun.com.

