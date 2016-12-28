

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,115-point plateau, although the market may bounce higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, mostly on inertia and a jump in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financial shares and telecoms were tempered by support from the property sector.



For the day, the index dipped 7.91 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 3,114.66 after trading between 3,113.75 and 3,127.88. The Shenzhen Component Index added 0.03 percent to end at 10,230.57.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.64 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.87 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.45 percent, China Life and PetroChina both dropped 0.99 percent, China Shenhua dipped 0.32 percent, Vanke surged 3.73 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.71 percent and China Unicom tumbled 3.33 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks saw modest strength on Tuesday after the long holiday weekend.



The Dow added 11.23 points or 0.1 percent to 19,945.04, while the NASDAQ climbed 24.75 points or 0.5 percent to 5,487.44 and the S&P gained 5.09 points or 0.2 percent to 2,268.88.



Buying interest was likely generated by traders looking for window dressing ahead of the year's end - although activity was subdued before another three-day weekend for New Year's Day.



In economic news, the Conference Board noted further improvement in consumer confidence in December as its index beat expectations.



Crude oil futures continued to rise Tuesday, and are set to end 2016 at the highest level of the year. Nymex oil futures were 1.7 percent higher at $53.90 a barrel.



