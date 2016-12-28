

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Automobile production in Japan increased in November after falling in the previous month, figures from the Japan Automobile Manufactures Association showed Wednesday.



Production volume of vehicles grew 6.6 percent year-over-year to 840,330 units in November, reversing a 3.9 percent fall in October.



Motor vehicles exports rose 2.0 percent annually in November, slower than the 1.7 percent climb in the preceding month.



Motorcycle production totaled 65,411 in November, surged by 40.6 percent from the same month of the previous year. Similarly, motorcycle exports increased by 26.9 percent to 41,989 units during the month.



