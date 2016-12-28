TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 22 December 2016 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1288.21 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1271.08 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1307.43 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1290.30 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

