PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Director Shareholding Notice

For Immediate Release27 December 2016

PhosAgro Director Shareholding Notice

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has been informed by Igor Antoshin, who is a member of the Company's Board of Directors and sits on the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee, that he has entered into a repo transaction involving 2,489,540 PhosAgro shares, which represents 1.92% of the Company's share capital.

As a result of this transaction, the voting shares that Igor Antoshin controls, together with Dubberson Holdings Limited, Carranita Holdings Limited and Vindemiatrix Trading Limited, has declined from 14.58% to 12.66% of PhosAgro's total share capital.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIgor
Antoshin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA member of the Board of directors
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePJSC PhosAgro
b)LEI-
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares; release ?1-02-06556-A
Identification code
b)Nature of the transactionRepurchase agreement, repo
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
RUB 2,4942,489,540
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume2,489,540
PriceRUB 6,208,912,760
e)Date of the transaction21 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P2O5 content of not less than 39%).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. It is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 33 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.


© 2016 PR Newswire