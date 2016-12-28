sprite-preloader
- Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 907502 ISIN: GB0007590234 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDESSA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIDESSA GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
28.12.2016 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding - SIP Purchase

PR Newswire
London, December 23

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Hamer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.

In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.2456
06
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume12
Price£23.245
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameChris Aspinwall
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.

In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.2456
06
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume12
Price£23.245
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAndy Skelton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.

In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.2455
05
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume10
Price£23.245
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSteve Barrow
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGlobal Head of Sales (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.

In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.2456
06
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume12
Price£23.245
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameWayne Coomey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGlobal Head of Human Resources (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.

In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.2455
05
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume10
Price£23.245
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Waltho
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.

In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.2455
05
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume10
Price£23.245
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

