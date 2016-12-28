FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding - SIP Purchase

PR Newswire
London, December 23
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Hamer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£23.245
|6
|0
|6
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|12
|Price
|£23.245
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 December 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange: LON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Chris Aspinwall
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£23.245
|6
|0
|6
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|12
|Price
|£23.245
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 December 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange: LON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andy Skelton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£23.245
|5
|0
|5
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|10
|Price
|£23.245
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 December 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange: LON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Steve Barrow
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Global Head of Sales (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£23.245
|6
|0
|6
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|12
|Price
|£23.245
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 December 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange: LON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Wayne Coomey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Global Head of Human Resources (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£23.245
|5
|0
|5
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|10
|Price
|£23.245
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 December 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange: LON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Waltho
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Share Incentive Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest on the third anniversary of the date of the award subject to continued employment for those three years.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£23.245
|5
|0
|5
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|10
|Price
|£23.245
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 December 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange: LON