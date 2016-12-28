Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Interest in Voting Rights

Embargoed for -7.00 GMT/11.00 GST, Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Dana Group International Investments Limited

("DANA" or the "Company")

Notifiable Interests in Securities

DANA, the Dubai -based real property investment company, has been informed of the following change to a notifiable interest in its issued share capital:

Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC of the United Arab Emirates ("Bonyan") has acquired 11,396,619 Class "A" voting shares ("Shares") bringing its aggregate holding to 50,177,100 Shares or 20.13 per cent (previously 38,780,481 Shares or 15.56 per cent).

Following the reduction, pursuant to a transaction approved on 30 May 2016 by shareholders, of the issued share capital of the Company by 1,018,759,378 Shares and the Share acquisition disclosed above, DANA is aware of the following shareholders with interests of three per cent or greater in its issued share capital:

Shareholder No. of Shares Percentage Bonyan (United Arab Emirates) 50,177,100 20.13 Khaled Nasr O. Alhattami (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 25,676,950 10.30 Abdulrahman Saleh M Alhenaki (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 22,339,903 8.96 Mohammed Al Naem (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 20,000,000 8.02 Anas Atatreh* (United Arab Emirates) 10,689,524* 4.29* Osama Saffarini (United Arab Emirates) 9,033,750 3.62

* Mr. Anas Atatreh is a director of Bonyan



Muin El-Saleh,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

Dubai, 28 December 2016

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:



Dana Group International Investments Ltd:

Contact: tel: +971 (0)4 818 3030; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com



Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4092; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44 (0)750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Hugh Oram: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4096; e-mail: Hugh.Oram@kbrl.co.uk