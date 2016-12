To: Company Announcements

Date:23 December 2016

Company: Syncona Limited (formerly BACIT Limited)

Subject:HOLDING(S) IN COMPANY

Please see the attached pdf document in respect of a Notification of Major Interest in Shares which has been received by the Company today.

Please click here to view the pdf

All Enquiries:

Martin Bourgaize

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745051