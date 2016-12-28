Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-28 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVL Baltic Farmland, AB plans to publish information for the 2017 according to the investors' calendar:



28 February 2017 - Notice on convocation of the ordinary general shareholders meeting, draft resolutions for the convened general shareholders meeting 22 March 2017 - Resolutions of the general shareholders meeting 22 March 2017 - Audited annual information for 2016 3 May 2017 - Preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2017 21 July 2017 - Interim information for 6 months of 2017 7 November 2017 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2017



The person authorized to provide additional information: Egle Surpliene Director E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldalt.com