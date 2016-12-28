Fiskars Corporation Press Release December 28, 2016 at 9:00 EET



Fiskars to ring Nasdaq closing bell in celebration of the New Year and Finland's 100th anniversary



President and CEO Kari Kauniskangas, Fiskars Corporation, alongside members of the company's leadership team, will ring the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City on December 30, 2016, the last trading day of the year.



"As the oldest company in Finland, established in 1649, Fiskars has transformed fundamentally over the past years and today proudly holds a strong position in the global consumer goods market," said Kari Kauniskangas, President and CEO. "As the year comes to an end and we look to welcome the New Year, we have many reasons to celebrate as we continue our journey to become a leading branded consumer goods company with a family of iconic lifestyle brands."



Additionally, Fiskars will celebrate the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square with Waterford, one of the key brands in Fiskars' brand portfolio. Waterford has been a part of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square since 1999. The Waterford Times Square New Year's Eve Ball, which is dropped at midnight, is made up of 2,688 skillfully crafted Waterford Crystal triangles. This year, 288 of the crystal triangles introduce a new pattern, "Gift of Kindness," celebrating acts of kindness that enrich our souls, promote understanding and strengthen the bonds of humanity.



"The welcoming of 2017 is a proud moment for Fiskars as it marks the centennial of Finland's independence. Furthermore, our world famous orange-handled scissors will turn 50 years," continued Kauniskangas. "We're excited to close the year 2016 on the last trading day at Nasdaq MarketSite and celebrate the New Year with the more than one billion people throughout the world who will tune in to see the prestigious Waterford Ball drop in Times Square."



Nasdaq livestream information The Closing Bell ceremony will take place on December 30, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. local time at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. A live stream of the ceremony will be available from 3:45-4:00 p.m. at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx



Photos To obtain a high-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.



