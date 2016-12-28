Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-28 08:09 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invalda INVL, AB plans to publish information to investors in 2017 in accordance with the following calendar:



7 April 2017 - Notice on convocation of the ordinary general shareholders meeting, draft resolutions for the convened general shareholders meeting;



28 April 2017 - Resolutions of the general shareholders meeting;



28 April 2017 - Audited annual information for 2016;



30 May 2017 - Preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2017;



31 August 2017 - Interim information for 6 months of 2017;



28 November 2017 - Preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2017.



The person authorized to provide additional information is: Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL E-mail: Darius.Sulnis@invl.com