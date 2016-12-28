Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-28 08:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to the investor's in 2017 in accordance with the following calendar:



20 March 2017 - Notice on convocation of the ordinary general shareholders meeting, draft resolutions for the convened general shareholders meeting; 11 April 2017 - Resolutions of the general shareholders meeting 11 April 2017 - Audited annual information for 2016 28 April 2017 - Net Asset Value and Preliminary operating results for 3 months of 2017 16 August 2017 - Net Asset Value and Interim information for 6 months of 2017 30 October 2017 - Net Asset Value and Preliminary operating results for 9 months of 2017



The person authorized to provide additional information: Egidijus Damulis E-mail egidijus.damulis@invl.com