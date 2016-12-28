Fiskars Corporation Stock Exchange Release December 28, 2016 at 9:05 EET



Fiskars to change stock symbol to FSKRS effective January 2, 2017



Fiskars will change its trading code (stock symbol) on Nasdaq Helsinki to FSKRS, effective at the start of trading on Monday, January 2, 2017. The previous trading code for Fiskars' was FIS1V.



Share details as of January 2, 2017:



Company name: Fiskars Corporation



New trading code: FSKRS



ISIN: FI000900400



The stock symbol change recognizes Fiskars' transformation, new vision to create a positive, lasting impact on the quality of life and the promise to consumers - making the everyday extraordinary.



FISKARS CORPORATION



Kari Kauniskangas President and CEO



Media and investor contacts: Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Responsibility Maija Taimi, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com



