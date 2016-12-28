Fiskars Corporation Stock Exchange Release December 28, 2016 at 9:05 EET
Fiskars to change stock symbol to FSKRS effective January 2, 2017
Fiskars will change its trading code (stock symbol) on Nasdaq Helsinki to FSKRS, effective at the start of trading on Monday, January 2, 2017. The previous trading code for Fiskars' was FIS1V.
Share details as of January 2, 2017:
Company name: Fiskars Corporation
New trading code: FSKRS
ISIN: FI000900400
The stock symbol change recognizes Fiskars' transformation, new vision to create a positive, lasting impact on the quality of life and the promise to consumers - making the everyday extraordinary.
FISKARS CORPORATION
Kari Kauniskangas President and CEO
Media and investor contacts: Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Responsibility Maija Taimi, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com
Fiskars - Making the everyday extraordinary Fiskars serves consumers and customers around the world with a brand portfolio of globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Please visit www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information.
