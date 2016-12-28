

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L) announced its profit before tax for the year ending 31 December 2016 is expected to be within a range of 160 million to 170 million pounds depending on the final volume delivery. Total revenue is expected to be in a range between 1.04 billion and 1.06 billion pounds.



Bovis Homes expects the volume delivery for 2016 will be lower than previously anticipated at between 3,950 and 4,000 homes, the exact number depending on the extent of legal completions in the remaining days of the year. The Group said it has experienced slower than expected build production across the sites during December.



Bovis Homes said it has a strong balance sheet with a net cash position expected at the close of the year. The Board is confident of delivering its plan for the final dividend of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX