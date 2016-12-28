EXCHANGE NOTICE 2016 28 DECEMBER 2016 SHARES



FISKARS CORPORATION: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES



The change of Fiskars Corporation's trading code from FIS1V to FSKRS will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 2 January 2017. At the same time also Company's issuer code will be changed from FIS to FSKRS.



Updated identifiers:



Company name: Fiskars Corporation New trading code: FSKRS New Issuer code: FSKRS ISIN code: FI0009000400 Order book ID: 24267



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services



TIEDOTE 28.12.2016 OSAKKEET



FISKARS OYJ ABP: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- ja LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS



Fiskars Oyj Abp:n kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos FIS1V:stä FSKRS:iksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 2.1.2017 alkaen. Samalla myös yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu FIS:stä FSKRS:ksi.



Uudet perustiedot:



Yhtiön nimi: Fiskars Oyj Abp Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus FSKRS Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: FSKRS ISIN-koodi FI0009000400 Order book id: 24267



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services