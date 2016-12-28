Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2016-12-28 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrines str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrenai, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615; ISIN code LT0000128571.



As of December 27th, 2016 the Board of Lietuvos Energija, UAB, which owns 96,75% of the Company's shares, approved the dividend policy of Lietuvos Energija, UAB group of companies; it sets common principles of net profit allocation principles for all the group of companies. In accordance with the new order the Company's proposal for dividends will depend on the Company's rate of return on equity, the financial ability to pay dividends, ongoing economic projects of state importance and other factors.



The dividend policy is available in the attached file.



Vilius Aleksandravicius, Communication Manager at Corporate Communication Division, phone +370 620 68809, e-mail: vilius.aleksandravicius@le.lt



