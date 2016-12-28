Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



As of December 27th, 2016 the Board of Lietuvos Energija, UAB, which owns 94.98% of the Company's shares, approved the dividend policy of Lietuvos Energija, UAB group of companies; it sets common principles of net profit allocation for all the group of companies. In accordance with the new order the Company's proposal for dividends will depend on the Company's rate of return on equity, the financial ability to pay dividends, ongoing economic projects of State importance and other factors.



Representative for Public Relations Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.



