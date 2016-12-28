Company Announcement No. 123, 2016 - Auction of Covered Mortgage Bonds in Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

In connection with the disbursement of new loans funded by the bonds mentioned below, Nordea Kredit will conduct electronic auctions 28 December 2016.

The new loans will be funded by covered mortgage bonds (SDRO) and the auction will be conducted by Nordea Bank Denmark.

Details of the auctions and the terms and conditions were published in company announcement No. 119 to the NASDAQ Copenhagen on 21 December 2016.

The auctioned bonds are rated Aaa by Moody's and AAA by Standard & Poor's,

The settlement date is 30 December 2016.

The amounts to auctions volumes are in the enclosed PDF.

Nordea Kredit is not obliged to sell the full amounts announced.

For more detailed information please contact:

Nordea Group Treasury & ALM, Peter Brag

phone +45 3333 1663 or

Finn Nicolaisen phone +45 3333 1625.

Yours faithfully

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordea-kredit/r/company-announcement-no--123--2016---auction-of-covered-mortgage-bonds-in-nordea-kredit-realkreditak,c2157521

The following files are available for download: