TF Bank in Compliance With Banking License in Norway Through its Subsidiary BB Finans

TF Bank AB (publ), "TF Bank" (Nasdaq Nordic Exchange: TFBANK) has been declared compliant for a banking license from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway "Finanstilsynet". TF Bank and BBFinans AS, "BB Finans"will now evaluate the terms and conditions of theofferedbankinglicense, which is eligible to be initiated for a period of 12 months.

BB Finans has been a fully owned subsidiary of TF Bank since 2015. The Norwegian banking license implies that TF Bank can continue to diversify its financing in Norway by offering guaranteed deposits for consumers in Norwegian kroner as a complement to its current deposits in Swedish kroner and Euro.

Espen Johannesen, CEO at BB Finans, comments:" We are both proud and thrilled to be offered a banking license and we see it as a confirmation of the high quality in our business operations and an enabler for further expansion."

Declan MacGuinessPresident &CEOofTF Bankadds: "Thedecision that our Norwegian subsidiary is compliant with the conditions of a banking licenseis a mark of qualityfor the Norwegian company. Based on the decision,banking operations may be initiated by the subsidiary within aperiod of 12 months. A decision regardingif and in suchcase whenbanking operations will be initiatedwillbe made taking into consideration the Group's and the subsidiary's financing- and capital needs.We will within the next few months thoroughly evaluate how best to use an eventual Norwegian banking license to the benefit of TF Bank's shareholders and customers."

