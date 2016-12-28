The WDR Extends its Contract with Wayne Marshall as Chief Conductor of the WDR Funkhaus-Orchestra Cologne to 2020

COLOGNE, Germany, December 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Chief Conductor Wayne Marshall will continue to conduct the WDR Funkhaus-Orchestra. His contract, which has been in force since August 2014, has been extended until August 2020.

WDR Radio Director, Valerie Weber, commented: "Wayne Marshall convinces with his exceptional talent - as a conductor, but also as a soloist. With his esprit and his charm, he inspires people for the projects of the WDR Funkhaus-Orchestra. And, as a result, he reaches our audiences in the concert hall, especially those who previously have had little contact with classical music."

Wayne Marshall: "I love being the Chief Conductor of this Orchestra. The musicians are especially open and committed to the most varied musical styles."

The WDR Funkhaus-Orchestra is the only continental European orchestra dedicated to the performance of entertaining music in a classical orchestral structure. Under Wayne Marshall's leadership, the WDR Funkhaus-Orchestra has expanded its range broadly and very successfully, among other things with computer game music, film music, entertaining classical music and new arrangements of well-known rock and pop classics.

