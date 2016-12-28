

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday amid rising risk appetite, following the release of upbeat U.S. consumer confidence and housing data overnight.



Positive cues from the Wall Street and higher commodity prices spurred rally in Asian shares.



After being closed for public holidays on Monday and Tuesday, stock markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong resumed trading today.



Crude oil prices remained firm on expectations of tighter supply, as the first output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in 15 years takes effect on Sunday.



The aussie showed mixed performance on Tuesday. While the aussie held steady against the greenback and the kiwi, it rose against the yen. Against the euro, it declined.



The aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.7220 against the greenback and 1.4504 against the euro, up from Tuesday's closing values of 0.7181 and 1.4548, respectively. If the aussie extends rise, it may find resistance around 0.73 against the greenback and 1.41 against the euro.



The aussie that ended yesterday's trading at 0.9749 against the loonie and 84.31 against the yen strengthened to near a 2-week high of 0.9795 and a 5-day high of 84.86, respectively. On the upside, 1.01 and 87.00 are possibly seen as the next resistance levels for the aussie against the loonie and the yen, respectively.



The aussie bounced off to 1.0425 against the kiwi, from its early near 2-week low of 1.0397. The aussie is seen finding resistance around the 1.07 region.



Looking ahead, U.S. pending home sales for November are due at 10:00 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX