

Lithuania's retail sales growth eased for the first time in four months in November, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, rose a working-day-adjusted 7.8 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 8.4 percent climb in October.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 8.1 percent in November from a year ago.



Excluding automotive fuel, retail trade increased 3.4 percent annually in November. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products gained 0.9 percent, while sales at specialized stores fell by 8.0 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales edged up a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent in November.



