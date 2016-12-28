Dana Group International Investments Ltd - AGM Outcome

Dana Group International Investments Limited

(the "Company")

Outcome of AGM

DANA, the Dubai-based real property investment company, this morning (Wednesday, 28 December 2016) at 11.00 a.m. GST held its Annual General Meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in accordance with the notice sent on 8 December 2016 to all shareholders. The Directors in attendance were Mr. Mohammad Firas Baba and I, Mr. Khalid (Nicholas) Majdalani having earlier tendered apologies for his unavoidable absence.

The two ordinary resolutions today laid before shareholders - to receive and adopt the report of the Directors and the audited financial statements for the extended financial reporting period ended 30 June 2016; and to appoint Messrs. Parker Randall - Haris & Associates Auditing as auditors to the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration - were approved by shareholders without opposition. There being no further business, the meeting formally closed at 11.32 a.m. GST, whereafter the Directors made themselves available to shareholders and shareholders' representatives in attendance to answer general questions relating to the Company and its business.

Muin El-Saleh,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

Dubai, 28 December 2016

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

Dana Group International Investments Ltd:

Contact: tel: +971 (0)4 818 3030; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4092; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44 (0)750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Hugh Oram: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4096; e-mail: Hugh.Oram@kbrl.co.uk