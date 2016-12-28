DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change: Nicholas Berry

28 December 2016

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Directorate Change

Nicholas Berry

DMGT confirms that Nicholas Berry, Non-Executive Director, died on 25 December 2016, following a short illness. Nicholas had served on the DMGT Board for 9 years and had been a member of the Remuneration & Nominations, Audit and Investment & Finance Committees.

Lord Rothermere commented, "Nicholas was a loyal and longstanding member of the Board providing invaluable advice and insights across a wide range of topics. He was exceptionally generous with his time, not just on Board matters, but also across Group projects and programmes, particularly our leadership programmes, given his deep business experience and sector knowledge. He was always prepared to provide considered challenge and to thoughtfully provoke, as well as be supportive of, Board and management decisions. His presence on the Board will be deeply missed."

