Announcement 28 December 2016



NeuroSearch A/S (NEUR) hereby announces the company's financial calendar for 2017.



24 February 2017 Annual Report 2016 21 March 2017 Annual General Meeting 31 August 2017 Interim report for H1 2017



Allan Andersen CEO



Contact person Allan Andersen, CEO, telephone: +45 4016 3864



About NeuroSearch NeuroSearch A/S (NEUR) is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609776