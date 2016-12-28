In 2017 Hannover once again goes international, sporty and musical: the USA at the International Fireworks Competition in Herrenhausen Gardens, ProAm the cycle race for amateurs around Hannover Region, the HAJ marathon around all the best sights of Hannover, Robbie Williams at the HDI Arena, 19-day Maschsee Lake Festival, the world's largest Marksmen's Fair and Coldplay live in concert to name just some of the highlights in Hannover's calendar for the coming year.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161228005011/en/

Hannover meeting place for nations, superstars, winning teams, artists and athletes from all over the world in 2017! (Photo: Business Wire)

UNESCO City of Music: concert summer par excellence

In 2017, the "UNESCO City of Music" label could really be interpreted as "concert capital", as virtually all national and international superstars will make their way to the city on the River Leine this year. Open-air concerts at the HDI Arena and Parkbühne are sure to attract huge crowds of rock and pop fans. Robbie Williams, Coldplay, Depeche Mode, Guns N'Roses and Helene Fischer are just some of the star line-up that Hannover has to offer in 2017. The "Fête de la Musique", meanwhile one of the largest music festivals in the world, always takes place at the start of summer, on the longest day and shortest night of the year. People in Paris, San Francisco, New York and London, and of course, in Hannover, perform outside and for free on 21 June.

The next two open-air events cannot fail to appeal to classical music lovers and picnic fans: the 4th NDR Klassik Open Air will present Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Rigoletto" in Maschpark behind the New Town Hall on 22 July, and Hannover Chopin Society will stage its classical open-air concert in Georgengarten in front of the Wilhelm Busch Museum in late summer.

Sporting spills and thrills

"ProAm Hannover Die Nacht; Dein Tag" or The Night, Your Day is the title of Hannover's new cycling race weekend when anyone can take part or cheer on the cyclists from the sidelines. On 29 and 30 July 2017, the capital of Lower Saxony offers the perfect entertainment for all cycling enthusiasts. One week after the final of the Tour de France, the stars of the cycling world will compete in the "Nacht von Hannover", the cycling race classic in front of the New Town Hall. And just a few hours later, amateur cyclists can test their prowess in the very first "ProAm - Dein Tag" on a 69 or 113-kilometre long course around Hannover Region.The well-known HAJ Hannover Marathon will take place on 9 April 2017 and will take the roughly 20,000 runners on a course around the most beautiful places in the city.

Parties and festivals

Tradition meets modern at the world's largest Marksmen's Fair (30 June 9 July 2017), when hundreds of thousands of visitors enjoy a carefree time on the carousels, in the beer tents and admiring the traditional Marksmen's Parade through the city centre. Maschsee Lake Festival (2-20 August 2017) is the largest funfair in Lower Saxony and boasts a unique maritime atmosphere right in the heart of the city. It lasts for a whole 19 days and features highly diverse attractions, such as new maritime restaurants, live music and kids' entertainment, sporting events and a huge range of culinary treats, all located on the shores of Hannover's very own lake. Music, fireworks and join-in activities for kids are all on the agenda of the Festival Weekend from 25 to 27 august on the northern and southern shores of Lake Steinhude.

Art and culture at its best

The city's Opera House, Playhouse and numerous theatres are also staging first-rate performances that are guaranteed to captivate audiences. Hannover's opera ball issues this year's invitation to the dance under the motto "Hello Vienna" on 24 and 25 February 2017. The Easter Dance Festival will once again transform Hannover into a metropolis of dance and later in the year, the TANZtheater INTERNATIONAL Festival in September will present first-class contemporary dance from all over the world. During the THEATERFORMEN Festival from 8 to 18 June 2017, more than 100 events will perform contemporary drama on stages all over the city.

… and in Herrenhausen Gardens

The world-famous Herrenhausen Gardens, which won the title of Best Historic Garden in Europe in 2015, offer a fantastic setting for flagship cultural events: between 5 and 21 May, the baroque gardens will provide the perfect backdrop for the arts festival KunstFestSpiele Herrenhausen. In 2017, the festival will be directed for the second time by conductor Ingo Metzmacher. Expert pyrotechnic teams from the UK, Poland, the USA, Spain and Austria will create a sensation at the 27th International Fireworks Competition on five evenings between May and September, filling the evening skies with explosive works of art made up of light and music.

Discover Hannover Region

Cycling, hiking, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music and much more besides: the 10th Deister Day on 7 May 2017 once again promises visitors a highly attractive mixture of entertainment, information and excitement in splendid natural scenery. The 30th Hannover Region Discovery Day will take place on Sunday, 10 September 2017, when almost 40 excursion destinations in Hannover Region will open their doors and invite visitors join them on this special day.

Luther Year 2017 in Hannover

There are numerous signs of the Reformation in Hannover. To mark the 500th anniversary in 2017, the city is planning various events, projects and exhibitions. A guided tour entitled 500 Jahre Reformation Luther, Brötchen und Herr Käthe (500 Years of Reformation Luther, Bread Rolls and Mister Käthe) is available for all those who want more information.

Winter and Christmas 2017

Christmas markets throughout the city are another highlight in winter: a historic and a Finnish Christmas village as well as a "Wishing Well Wood" in the Old Town; a Christmas market in front of the main railway station, on Lister Meile and at many other places in Hannover Region, all put visitors in the mood for Christmas as from 29 November 2017.

Themed packages: Welcome to Hannover Region

For everyone who wishes to visit one of the events or generally get to know the great variety that Hannover Region has to offer, Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) has put together exciting themed packages inclusive of accommodation at attractive hotels in Hannover Region. The packages can be booked easily here.

Photos for journalists and further press information articles can be downloaded here.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161228005011/en/

Contacts:

Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH

Maike Scheunemann

Tel.: +49 (0)511/123490-26

E-mail: presse@hannover-marketing.de