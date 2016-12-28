Lucky Labs Partners With Playson as Gaming Developer Expands Worldwide Operation

KIEV, Ukraine, December 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Lucky Labs, one of Ukraine's largest technology companies and leading gaming developers, has today announced a partnership with Playson, the international software development firm. The partnership will see Playson support Lucky Labs' suite of desktop and mobile games and is the latest indication of Lucky Labs' considerable growth.

Founded in 2006 by IT entrepreneurs Rustam Gilfanov and Sergei Tokarev in Russia, Lucky Labs has expanded considerably and now operates an international portfolio of gaming and marketing technology companies, employing more than 500 software developers internationally. Its growth has led to it becoming one of the largest gaming developers in Europe, with over 100 games on offer across international computer and mobile platforms.

The latest deal with Playson will see both companies work closely together to develop industry leading gaming solutions, adding more than 40 Flash (desktop) and HTML5 (mobile) games, as well as custom game design for more ambitious operators.

Having been developing games over the last 10 years, Lucky Labs will work with Playson to provide the technology to support its leading casino, slots, skill and social games. Some of the titles that the businesses have developed together in the past include Happy Jungle, Gold Rush and Double Joker Poker.

Rustam Gilfanov and Sergey Tokarev, co-founders of Lucky Labs, commented:

"From the outset, we have always aimed to attract the most innovative software from across the globe. Having developed a strong portfolio of gaming and marketing technology companies, we are keen to continue growth into international markets by partnering with companies that are providing the very best across the gaming sector. Playson has carved out an incredible niche within the gambling industry and we look forward to continue developing its games into 2017."

About Lucky Labs:

Lucky Labs main headquarters are in Kyiv, Ukraine.

About Playson:

Playson is a new dynamic gaming company with headquarters based in Malta. With experience in many sectors and over 250 staff worldwide Playson is a very successful software development company providing complete gaming solutions and offering 40+ of Flash (Desktop) and HTML5 (Mobile) games as well as custom game design for the most ambitious of operators looking to build a differentiated product offering.