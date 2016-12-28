Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-12-28 11:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 28 December 2016, a consortium of SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and SIA Ostas Celtnieks have entered into a contract with Ventspils municipal company "Komunala Parvalde" to perform the construction works of Ventspils music school and concert hall located at Lielais Laukums, Ventspils. SIA "Merks" is a leading partner in the consortium with a share of 65%.



The scope of works includes a three-storey building construction, which will house a music school and the 600-seat concert hall.



The value of the contract is 25.6 million euros, plus value added tax. The construction works will start in January 2017 and are scheduled to complete in December 2018.



SIA Merks (www.merks.lv) is Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.



Additional information: SIA Merks, Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Oskars Ozolinš, phone: +371 6737 3380.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2015, the group employed 791 people and the company's 2015 revenue was EUR 251 million.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609721