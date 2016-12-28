"XCMG Apprentice" Season II Connects Young Talents with World Leading Technologies

SHANGHAI, Dec. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG welcomed five international apprentices to join " XCMG Apprentice" Season II Program hosted at the company headquarter in Xuzhou, China from December 16 to 20, offering global apprentices the opportunity to learn about XCMG and its innovative technologies while promoting international exchange in construction machinery industry and culture. The event was live broadcasted on Facebook and reached broad audiences worldwide.

The one-week immersive program was held for the first time in January 2016 and achieved remarkable success. This time XCMG receivedaltogether 10,640 applications from 54 countries and regions in the initial worldwide recruitment, tripling the number of first term. The five lucky apprentices who stood out from the selection were Rajanna K.V. from Nigeria, Xavir Taillard.T from Namibia, Mahmut Demircan from Turkey, Faizan Naeem from Pakistan and Lyubov Korovina from Uzbekistan.

Apprentices followed their mentors from the different departments including R&D, management and service on a customized journey to visit the world's largest combined factory building in construction machinery industry, Asia's largest vibration and noise lab, the largest and most automated welding base station and the world's first linear super-tonnage crane assembly line, learning about XCMG's world leading high-end products including the mobile walking excavator ET110.

Among the apprentices, Naeem was very interested in XCMG's leading intelligent manufacturing technologies while Taillard.T was very impressed by the parts and models of various XCMG products.

"XCMG Apprentice" Season II also included more hands-on tasks like driving the world's first hydro pneumatic suspension five-axis dumper, experiencing the remote control of G1 crane and the remanufacture of parts and completed simulated welding exercise in the intelligent digital lab.

"The XCMG Apprentice Program represents our valuesof making the world better, the young apprentices have great potential in the construction machinery industry in their home countries, and we are proud to introduce not only our company but also the Chinese manufacturing culture and XCMG spirit to them," said Wang Min, chairman of XCMG.

