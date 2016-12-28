Via Developments Plc - Trading Update

28 December 2016

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Trading Update

Via Developments Plc, is pleased to provide a trading update ahead of the period ending 31 December 2016.

Canal Street

The Company is pleased to announce that all of the eight apartments comprising the Canal Street development have been sold subject to completion. Non-refundable deposits for the eight units, amounting to £375,000, have been paid to Via Developments PLC. The fit-out work continues at the site and the project remains on target to complete in the second quarter of 2017.

Plymouth Grove (Manchester)

This residential property development is a four storey block with planning permission for a seven storey residential building, originally designed to accommodate forty-two units. The Company has reconfigured the design and layout for Plymouth Grove to maximise the overall Gross Development Value and revised plans have been submitted to the Local Authority Planning Department to enhance the scheme to 71 units.

Napier Street (Luton)

Permitted Development has been granted on Napier House to convert it into 26 one-bedroom apartments. Planning applications have also been submitted to Luton Borough Council to form an extra floor at roof level and to enhance the exterior of the building. Both these Planning Applications will be determined in the first quarter of 2017. Strip out works will commence on the building in first quarter 2017 with completion of the project scheduled by year-end 2017.

Outlook

The Directors look forward to the coming year with confidence of current market conditions for further acquisitions and the completion of the construction phase of the Canal Street and Napier Street sites. It is anticipated that the Plymouth Grove site will complete in late 2018. Furthermore, the Directors are projecting improved strong sales both off plan and on the open market to support their expectation of continued growth.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Via Developments Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/