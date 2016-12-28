Company announcement Group Communications Announcement No. 60/2016 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 28 December 2016



Major shareholder announcement - Danske Bank A/S



In accordance with section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading etc. Act and Executive Order No. 1256 of 4 November 2015 on Major Shareholders, we disclose that at 28 December 2016, Danske Bank holds, through direct and indirect holdings, 49,190,965 shares in Danske Bank A/S, corresponding to 5.0004% of the shares and the voting rights of Danske Bank A/S.



The holding of own shares is attributable mainly to the DKK 9 billion share buy-back programme launched by Danske Bank on 4 February 2016. Described in detail in company announcement No. 1 of 2 February 2016, the programme will be completed by 3 February 2017.



The Board of Directors intends to propose to the general meeting in 2017 that the shares be cancelled.



