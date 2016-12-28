sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 28.12.2016

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.12.2016 | 12:46
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 28

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue440.81p
INCLUDING current year revenue 441.48p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue733.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue747.19p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue717.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue731.37p
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue308.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue312.15p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1881.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue1893.23p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1822.70p
INCLUDING current year revenue1834.35p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue398.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue402.30p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue393.72p
INCLUDING current year revenue397.98p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue177.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue176.69p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue193.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue192.63p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.14p
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 129.04p
INCLUDING current year revenue129.05p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 23-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue254.20p
INCLUDING current year revenue257.78p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---

