INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 28
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|440.81p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|441.48p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|733.30p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|747.19p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|717.48p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|731.37p
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|308.00p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|312.15p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1881.59p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1893.23p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1822.70p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1834.35p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|398.03p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|402.30p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|393.72p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|397.98p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|177.05p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|176.69p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|192.63p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.15p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.14p
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|129.04p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|129.05p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 23-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|254.20p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|257.78p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---