INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 440.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue 441.48p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 733.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue 747.19p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 717.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 731.37p

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 308.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue 312.15p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1881.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1893.23p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1822.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1834.35p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.03p

INCLUDING current year revenue 402.30p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 393.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue 397.98p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 177.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 176.69p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 192.63p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.14p

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 129.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 129.05p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 23-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue 257.78p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.