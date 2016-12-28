sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.12.2016 | 12:47
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 23 December 2016 were:

84.80p  Capital only
85.71p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the issue of a further 500,000 shares on 12 December 2016,
the Company now has 118,768,000 ordinary shares in issue, and the unaudited NAV
above has been calculated on this basis.

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 23 December 2016 were:

292.47p  Capital only (undiluted)
292.47p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
293.39p  Including current year income (undiluted)
293.39p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the tender offer of 6,582,160 ordinary shares on 01
December 2016, the Company now has 95,420,953 Ordinary Shares in issue
(excluding 14,907,985 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 23 December 2016 were:

358.05p  Capital only (undiluted)
366.83p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016,
the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600
which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 23 December 2016 were:

418.61p  Capital only
425.33p  Including current year income
418.61p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
425.33p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 23 December 2016 were:

403.18c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
328.96p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
410.92c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
335.27p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the buyback for cancellation of 18,800 ordinary shares on 22
December 2016, the Company's share capital consists of 35,933,428 Ordinary
shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote
each.


NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 23 December 2016 were:

171.05p  Capital only
172.12p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the buyback of 600,000 ordinary shares on 21 July 2016, the
Company has 68,949,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,412,261 which are
held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 23 December 2016 were:

534.58c per share (US cents) - Capital only
547.61c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
436.16p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
446.79p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding
2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 23 December 2016 were:

191.77p  Capital only (undiluted)
196.03p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 255,000 ordinary shares on 27 October 2016,
the Company has 25,354,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 7,579,664 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 23 December 2016 were:

1132.12p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1122.55p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1145.60p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1136.03p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 23 December 2016 were:

158.59c  Capital only USD (cents)
129.39p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
163.35c  Including current year income USD (cents)
133.28p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of
164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income Strategies Trust PLC at
close of business on 23 December 2016 were:

125.69p  Capital only and including debt at par value
118.18p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
130.01p  Including current year income and debt at par value
122.50p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the buyback of 100,000 ordinary shares on 28 July 2016, the
Company has 267,037,282 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 24,075,000 which
are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

4.        The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of
267,037,282 Ordinary Shares in issue.

