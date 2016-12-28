

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as German bund yields declined on worries over the growing funding gap of the troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, after the European Central Bank warned of a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros, well above the previous estimate of 5 billion euros.



The amount needed for recapitalization is over three billion euros more than it estimated during the European bank stress tests in July. The ECB has also pointed out that the bank's liquidity worsened between November 30 and December 21.



The benchmark yield on German 10-year bund fell 0.19 percent, while that of 2-year equivalent was down by 0.84 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.



Meanwhile, European shares are mixed, as economic reports across the region painted a sluggish economic picture, with German debt increasing slightly in the third quarter from the end of 2015, while U.K. mortgage approvals declined for the first time in three months, defying expectations for further increase.



The euro was trading higher against its major counterparts in the Asian session, with the exception of the pound.



Retreating from an early 6-day high of 1.0480 against the greenback, the euro edged down to 1.0434. The next possible downside target for the euro-greenback pair may be seen around the 0.99 mark.



The euro weakened to 1.0729 against the Swiss franc, off its early high of 1.0760. If the euro-franc pair extends decline, 1.06 is likely seen as its next support level.



Survey data from the UBS investment bank showed that a measure of Swiss private consumption increased in November, mainly driven by domestic tourism.



The UBS consumption indicator climbed to 1.43 points in November from 1.39 in the previous month, which was revised down from 1.49. Economists had expected the index to climb to 1.5.



Having advanced to near a 2-week high of 123.24 against the yen, the euro eased back to 122.70. On the downside, the euro may target support around the 120.5 area.



Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's industrial output advanced 1.5 percent on month in November.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the flat reading in October.



The 19-nation currency reversed from an early high of 1.4557 against the aussie and fell to a 2-day low of 1.4498. Continuation of the euro's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.41 area.



The common currency slid to a weekly low of 1.5067 against the kiwi, down from Tuesday's closing value of 1.5169. The euro is poised to locate support around the 1.48 mark.



The single currency edged down to 1.4154 against the loonie, following a 3-week advance to 1.4219 at 1:00 am ET. Further weakness may take the euro to a support around the 1.40 zone.



On the flip side, the euro advanced to 0.8536 against the pound, compared to 0.8515 hit late New York Tuesday. The euro is likely to find resistance near the 0.87 region.



Looking ahead, U.S. pending home sales for November are due at 10:00 am ET.



