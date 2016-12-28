sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 28.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.12.2016 | 12:56
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 23 December 2016 were:

158.59c Capital only USD (cents)
129.39p Capital only Sterling (pence)
163.35c Including current year income USD (cents)
133.28p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.    The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of
164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.

© 2016 PR Newswire