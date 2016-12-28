This New Partnership Promises More for Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA Stock)Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has crossed the $200.00 level after a disappointing month of November. Now that Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk has joined the business advisory team of Donald Trump, things seem to be getting brighter on that front. The president-elect's focus on manufacturing and creating jobs in the U.S. is bound to favor companies like Tesla Motors Inc which have manufacturing plants here and employ a substantial number of workers. This latest piece of news adds to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...