What's Happening With MU StockShares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) spiked by double digits the week before Christmas, mostly due to the company's stellar second-quarter earnings.That being said, let's find out what industry trends are shaping Micron stock (MU) and whether or not those trends could keep MU stock surging. Here's what happened.Micron makes two types of microchips: "DRAM" and "NAND." Typically these chips were used to build computers, but that business isn't growing as fast. Naturally, most investors took.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...