The Nomination Committee of Arcam AB (publ)

Arcam AB (publ), listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, announces today that the members of the company's nomination committee have resigned.

Following completion of the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Arcam, GE Aviation (an operating unit within General Electric Company), through its wholly owned subsidiary GE Sweden Holdings AB, is the owner of over 76% of the shares and votes in the company. In light of the new concentrated ownership structure in Arcam, the nomination committee members, Olof Jonasson, Thomas Carlström and Rolf Ekedahl, have given notice that they resign from their engagements in the nomination committee. No new nomination committee members have been appointed.

