sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 28.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,201 Euro		+0,001
+0,50 %
WKN: A14U8Q ISIN: CA68558W1023 Ticker-Symbol: 3XO 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,198
0,233
15:00
0,196
0,236
12:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC0,201+0,50 %