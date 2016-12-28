France Records First with Solar EnergyWith the tumultuous year that was 2016 limping to a finish, solar energy looks to end an already strong year on a high note as France announces that it has opened the world's first solar panel road in a Normandy village.While France isn't exactly world-renowned for all-year sunshine, that didn't stop the country from pioneering a novel way to both build roads and contribute to the power grid. A one kilometer route in the small village of Tourouvre-au-Perche was covered with 2,800 square miles of solar-energy-generating.

