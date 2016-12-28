WinTrillions Customer Scores Biggest Ever Christmas El Gordo Win

LONDON, December 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Huge payout on world's richest lotto

An online lotto lover playing with the world's largest lottery site, WinTrillions, has scored the biggest ever overseas win on Spain's legendary Christmas El Gordo draw.

The anonymous winner, named only as Richard, scored a €125,000 jackpot win after his ticket number came up in the second prize tier on the world-famous draw, which paid out a mind-boggling €2.4 Billion on December 22nd.He had purchased one tenth of a full ticket book, known as a Decima, for the annual Christmas lottery draw.

Richard commented: "I've been playing with WinTrillions since February and I've tried a few different games, but for real lotto fans this really is the big one. The tickets are quite expensive compared to a weekly lotto, but the prizes are pretty huge too, and I think a €90 stake is pretty good value to win €125,000."

Because local people tend to share tickets with the same number, it's common for hundreds of people in one town to win with Christmas El Gordo, and this year it was the turn of the Acacias neighbourhood of Madrid, where 1,650 tickets bearing the first prize number (66513) were sold. It's estimated that each ticketholder will win €400,000 just in time for Christmas.

Lucy Gold, spokesperson for WinTrillions, commented: "We're so pleased that one of our players won the second prize level on Christmas El Gordo, adding to over 400,000 WinTrillions lottery winners. Ticket sales this year for El Gordo have smashed all records and we believe this is the biggest ever overseas win on the annual draw. It's also great news for Richard who I'm sure will be having his best Christmas ever!"

When you play Christmas El Gordo it's possible to buy the full book of tickets, or you can choose individual tickets. You can even buy tickets from different ticket books if you choose. The more tickets you buy in the same book, the more you can win if your number comes up. So, if you buy 3 tickets and your book wins €1 million, you get €300,000.

WinTrillions gives online lotto lovers the chance to play over 50 lotteries, exclusive syndicates and millionaire raffles from around the world. Unlike some lotto sites, customers play genuine lotto tickets and 100% of any prize money is guaranteed to pay out.

The next big draw in the online lotto calendar is Spain's New Year El Niño, which will pay out a guaranteed €630 Million on January 6th, with a 1-in-3 chance of winning. Lotto lovers can find out more and explore the latest jackpots at http://www.wintrillions.com