NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- Lori Greiner, from ABC's Shark Tank, and the inventors of Simply Fit Board commissioned seasoned personal fitness instructor Rosalie Brown to develop the Simply Fit 21-Day Challenge.

The challenge, designed personally by Brown, consists of daily workouts designed to target various muscle groups with the goal of strengthening and tightening the whole body. In addition to Brown's workouts, the challenge incorporates dietary adjustments to promote overall health and well-being. The 21-Day Challenge workouts will be available via DVD to purchase on the Simply Fit Board store site.

"My clients enjoy the Simply Fit Board, which is why I was happy to develop the Simply Fit 21-Day Challenge alongside the team for Simply Fit," said Rosalie Brown, Personal Fitness Instructor. "The Simply Fit Board is a great product -- it allows anyone to get a quick, fun, and efficient workout in just about anywhere. The 21-Day Challenge will push users, but it'll definitely be fun, too!"

Rosalie Brown is a celebrity personal fitness instructor from Toronto, Canada. With over 25 years of experience, Rosalie is one of Canada's most influential personal trainers with a list of celebrity clients to follow such as Paula Abdul, Suzanne Sommers and more. Brown was quick to accept Simply Fit Board's offer, as she liked the idea of a product that enables anyone to have a quick, fun, efficient workout anytime, anywhere. Brown, who oversees the Rosalie Brown Fitness Club, incorporates the Simply Fit Board into her own workouts, which she happily shares with her students and clients.

To learn more about the Simply Fit Board and to purchase the 21-Day Challenge DVD, please visit https://www.simplyfitstore.com/.

About Simply Fit Board

Developed by a mother-daughter team, who did a deal with Lori Greiner of ABC's Shark Tank, the Simply Fit Board is a uniquely designed balance board that makes it easy to get in an efficient workout almost anywhere. Simply place the board on a smooth, firm surface and stand on the board to engage core, legs, and back while doing basic twists, weight training, knocking out squats and planks, and more. The Simply Fit Board comes in four vibrant colors: orange, green, magenta, and blue.

