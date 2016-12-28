Financial Calendar 2017



Nordic Shipholding A/S - Financial calendar 2017



10 March 2017 Deadline for any shareholder's request to include specific items on the Agenda



for the Annual General Meeting



31 March 2017 Annual Report 2016



24 April 2017 Annual General Meeting



30 May 2017 Q1 result 2017



23 August 2017 Half year result 2017



22 November 2017 Q3 result 2017



For further information, please contact:



Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A(S (+45) 3929 1000