Nordic Shipholding A/S - Financial calendar 2017
10 March 2017 Deadline for any shareholder's request to include specific items on the Agenda
for the Annual General Meeting
31 March 2017 Annual Report 2016
24 April 2017 Annual General Meeting
30 May 2017 Q1 result 2017
23 August 2017 Half year result 2017
22 November 2017 Q3 result 2017
For further information, please contact:
Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A(S (+45) 3929 1000
