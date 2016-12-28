Watch live as over 200,000 Reykjavik residents set off fireworks at 6:50 p.m. EST on New Year's Eve.

Iceland Naturally invites you to take a virtual trip to Reykjavik with a Facebook Live video stream of the city's dazzling fireworks show on New Year's Eve hosted by Iceland's famous TV personality Benedikt Valsson. Simply head to www.facebook.com/icelandnaturally at 6:50 p.m. EST 3:50 p.m. PST on December 31 to watch more than 200,000 Icelanders ring in the new year with their famous fireworks display. Since Iceland is several hours ahead of North America, you can watch the celebrations before yours even begin!

The majority of proceeds from fireworks sales in and around Reykjavik go to Iceland's volunteer rescue group, Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR). This, coupled with the fact that there are no fireworks restrictions in Iceland, make for an incredible display; almost everyone in Reykjavik sets off fireworks and the sky becomes illuminated with awe-inspiring lights as far as the eye can see.

In Iceland, New Year's Eve is honored as a historic and traditional holiday, full of laughter, music and magic. The festivities kick off with dinner, followed by bonfires ("brenna") and a gathering of family and friends to listen to music. Bars and restaurants stay open all night so the dancing and celebrating lasts well into the morning.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be a part of Iceland's New Year's Eve celebration from the comfort of your own home! Tune in to Iceland Naturally's live stream at www.facebook.com/icelandnaturally just before midnight Icelandic time on New Year's Eve and share with your friends by tweeting @IcelandNatural using ReykjavikNYE.

