Today, BioPorto has entered into an exclusive license agreement with The Trustees of Columbia, University for NGAL patents. The Agreement covers several world-wide NGAL patents and applications, with the right to sublicense these patents. These additional NGAL patents will strengthen BioPorto's existing NGAL patent portfolio.



Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO of BioPorto, comments: "I am very excited about this license agreement. Not only will these additional patents enhance the position of our NGAL product and partnerships with diagnostic companies but they allow us to continue to establish NGAL globally as an important biomarker for acute kidney injury".



