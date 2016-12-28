Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from January 2, 2017.



Name Short Name Trading Code --------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC_1801 KOMC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC_1801 LAHC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC_1801 LFBC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC_1801 NBHC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- SBAB Certifikat SBAC_1801 SBAC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- SEB Certifikat SEBC_1801 SEBC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC_1801 SHYC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Certifikat SWBC_1801 SWBC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC_1801 SWHC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC_1801 SHBC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC_1801 RIXC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC_1801 ALBC_1801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC_1801 SBSC_1801 ---------------------------------------------------------------



The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sofia Tångelin or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com