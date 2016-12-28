

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) may announce an agreement to sell its French clearing unit to Euronext NV as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter, as part of the exchange operator's plan to win over competition watchdogs.



The deal, slowed by a now-resolved disagreement over some terms, could be announced within days, the report said. The sale of LCH.Clearnet SA could fetch at least 500 million euros, report said last month. Euronext said on December 20 that it had entered into exclusive talks to buy the clearing arm.



The European Union has a March 13 deadline to rule on the Deutsche Boerse deal.



London Stock Exchange Group and German stock exchange operator Deutsche Börse AG confirmed on December 14 that they have received a Statement of Objections from the European Commission in relation to the proposed merger, reflecting a narrower scope of issues.



